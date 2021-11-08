Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $59.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,564,000 after buying an additional 175,390 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Open Text by 78.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Open Text by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth $261,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.