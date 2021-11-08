Oppenheimer Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $510.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $510.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $504.10.

NYSE HUM opened at $453.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after buying an additional 242,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

