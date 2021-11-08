Oppenheimer Comments on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.44.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPVG. Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $572.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.2% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

