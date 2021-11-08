Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

ATVI stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.