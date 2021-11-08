Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.68). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Shares of AGIO opened at $45.69 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 584.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 193.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $647,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.