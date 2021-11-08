Oppenheimer Weighs in on Paycom Software, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Mcdonough now expects that the software maker will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

PAYC opened at $504.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.08. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.