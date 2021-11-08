Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Releases Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Option Care Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

