Organogenesis (ORGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. On average, analysts expect Organogenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORGO stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organogenesis stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

