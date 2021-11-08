Owl Rock Capital Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

