PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

