PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PAGS stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after purchasing an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

