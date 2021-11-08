Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.57% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBIG opened at $4.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

