Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 38.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

