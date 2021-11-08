Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sally Beauty by 500.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 15.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 141.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares during the last quarter.

SBH opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.54.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

