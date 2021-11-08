Paloma Partners Management Co Has $565,000 Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

