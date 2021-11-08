Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $4,569,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.