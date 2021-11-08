Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 658.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,654 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $968.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

