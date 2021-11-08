Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $597,000 Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 481.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $17.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

