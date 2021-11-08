Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $505.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.18 million and the highest is $523.20 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA stock opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

