Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $132.29 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $140.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

