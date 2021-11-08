Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paramount Resources traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 2179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMRF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

