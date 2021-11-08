Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PARXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

