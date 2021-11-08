Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PK opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

