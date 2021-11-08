Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $2,297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 66.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,601,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 434.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 369.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.81.

NYSE:PH opened at $325.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $236.11 and a 52-week high of $330.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

