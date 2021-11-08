Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $342.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Parker-Hannifin’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3% and 3.1%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from improving product demand, the unique Win Strategy, and cost-control measures in the quarters ahead. It is likely to gain from acquisitions and its policy of rewarding shareholders is likely to work in its favor. For fiscal 2022, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 6-9% while adjusted earnings are predicted to be $16.95-$17.65 per share. Year to date, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. An increase in debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.50.

NYSE:PH traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.03. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $236.11 and a 12-month high of $330.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $266,947,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

