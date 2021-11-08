Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw strong trading volume on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $325.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 20,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 240,022 shares.The stock last traded at $278.20 and had previously closed at $280.00.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.05.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.66 and its 200 day moving average is $226.75.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

