PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $225.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

