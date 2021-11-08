PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $310.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $375.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

PYPL stock opened at $225.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.97 and its 200 day moving average is $270.70. The firm has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

