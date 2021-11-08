Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

LON DIGS opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.75) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £957.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.35. GCP Student Living has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.11 ($2.82).

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

