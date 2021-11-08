Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of PTON traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.39. 962,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472,843. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

