Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.97.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

