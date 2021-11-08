PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post sales of $21.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.41 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $21.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $79.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.34 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 298,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,615. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $474.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

