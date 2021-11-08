PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,683 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.