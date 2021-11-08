Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.63 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 805,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

