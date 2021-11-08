Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 805,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

