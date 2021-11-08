Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

PRDO stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $10.95. 805,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,113. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

