Philip Andrew Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $72.33.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,394,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

