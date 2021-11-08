PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
