PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

