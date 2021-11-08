Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $64.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

