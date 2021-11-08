Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $187.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.