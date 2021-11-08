Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.23. The company had a trading volume of 46,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

