Piper Sandler Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $274.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCTY. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.05.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $280.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.66 and its 200-day moving average is $226.75. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $4,083,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

