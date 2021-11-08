Piper Sandler Weighs in on Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Prudential Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.92 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after buying an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

