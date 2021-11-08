Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $110.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $95.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,675,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

