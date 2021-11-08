PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $67.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.06 million.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 571,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PlayAGS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1,654.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of PlayAGS worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

