Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0316

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $549,841.61 and $150,433.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00226261 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00096597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.