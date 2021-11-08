PLBY Group (PLBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect PLBY Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock worth $27,901,810 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PLBY Group by 967.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PLBY Group by 19,928.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

