POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $137.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 79.6% against the dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,474,217 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
