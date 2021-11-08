POA Trading Down 83.8% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. POA has a market capitalization of $926,432.21 and $68.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 83.8% lower against the dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,503,417 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
