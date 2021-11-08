PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 30.2% Higher This Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00080392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00082984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00096695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,026.32 or 0.99656019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,741.28 or 0.07156199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020946 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,329,444 coins and its circulating supply is 17,079,444 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

